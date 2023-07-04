Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

SHW traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.13. The stock had a trading volume of 753,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

