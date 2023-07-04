Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.01 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

