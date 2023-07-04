Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,312.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,357.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,451.25. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.