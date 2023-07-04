Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

