Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,779 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.