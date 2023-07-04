Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 85 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.31. 543,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

