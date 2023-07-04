Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 690,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $186.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

