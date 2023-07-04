Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 690,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
