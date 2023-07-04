East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

