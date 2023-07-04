Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 77,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

