Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 22,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,617. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,833,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $358,207.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

