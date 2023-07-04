Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 22,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,617. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.24.
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,833,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $358,207.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
