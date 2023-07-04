Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,882. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.