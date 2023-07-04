Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,882. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
