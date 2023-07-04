Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EFR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 167,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 123,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

