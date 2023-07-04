Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 167,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,495. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

