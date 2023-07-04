Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

