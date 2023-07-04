Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

