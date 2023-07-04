Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 71,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,897. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

