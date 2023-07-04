Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
ETO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.35.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.