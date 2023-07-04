Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ETO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.