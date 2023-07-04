Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 234,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.