Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,713,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,466,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 229,354 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

ETY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

