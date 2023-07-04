Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 231,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,366. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 76,495 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

