Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 324.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.