Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,660 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 896,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.