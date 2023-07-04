Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY remained flat at $27.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

