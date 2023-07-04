Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY remained flat at $27.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $32.35.
About Elisa Oyj
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elisa Oyj
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.