Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:EARN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 31,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.77.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -118.52%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
