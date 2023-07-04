Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 31,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

