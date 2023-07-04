Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 106,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 274,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

