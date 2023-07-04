Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. 1,217,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,068. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

