Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

