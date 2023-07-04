Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
