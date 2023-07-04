Empower 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $136,375.10 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $290,907.18 and approximately $136,375.10 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01489406 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,423.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

