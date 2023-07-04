Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $286,510.77

Empower (MPWR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $286,510.77 and approximately $131,700.71 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01489406 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,423.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.