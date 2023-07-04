Energi Price Reaches $0.0421 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $140,203.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,874,267 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

