Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Short Interest Update

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ELVN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,558. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $778.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

