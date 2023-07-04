Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $531.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ennis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

