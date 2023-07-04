EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NPO opened at $134.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

