Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 104772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Entourage Health

(Free Report)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.