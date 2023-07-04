EOS 1-Day Volume Reaches $123.90 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $831.38 million and $123.90 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002095 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,857,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,861,343 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

