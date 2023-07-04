EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.74

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $813.17 million and $124.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,843,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,842,015 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.