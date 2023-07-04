EOS (EOS) Price Up 3.8% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $816.33 million and approximately $122.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002666 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,818,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,823,545 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.