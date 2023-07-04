EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at EQT
In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
