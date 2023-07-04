Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 4th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ANY, ARGO, AWH, AZN, CKN, CVR)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 4th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($40.61) target price on the stock.

