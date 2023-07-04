Ergo (ERG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Ergo has a market cap of $87.68 million and approximately $591,237.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,032.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00346161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00910236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00542051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00064293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00143958 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,088,447 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

