ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ETAO International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAO International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ETAO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 27,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,074. ETAO International has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

