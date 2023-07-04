Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,951.99 or 0.06312603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $234.67 billion and approximately $6.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

