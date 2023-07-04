Everscale Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $114.43 million and $7.77 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,329,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

