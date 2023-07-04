Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. 462,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

