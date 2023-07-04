Family Capital Trust Co Has $2.28 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

