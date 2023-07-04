Family Capital Trust Co Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.



