Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 549,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,340. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
