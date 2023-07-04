Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 549,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,340. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

