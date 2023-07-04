Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $195.82 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $195.82 million and approximately $38.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,000,466 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

