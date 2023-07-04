Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

