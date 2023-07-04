Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $212.30 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00014806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,976,744 coins and its circulating supply is 433,564,695 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

